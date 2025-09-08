CIM Group, Centennial Yards Unveil 304-Unit Mitchell Apartment Tower in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — CIM Group and Centennial Yards Co. have unveiled The Mitchell, a 304-unit residential tower within the $5 billion Centennial Yards mixed-use development underway in downtown Atlanta. The 19-story luxury apartment building comprises apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom floorplans. Select units offer walk-in closets, balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views. Rental rates for a 512-square-foot studio apartment begin at $1,450, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities at The Mitchell include a community pool, fitness center, coworking space with office suites, multiple outdoor gathering areas and indoor event spaces with a catering kitchen, as well as a dedicated pet area with a pet spa and 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Khao Thai Isan, a Thai tapas concept introduced by 26 Thai, will occupy 4,730 square feet. Additional retail and dining operators will be announced in the coming months.

The Mitchell will join The Lofts at Centennial Yards South, which features 162 units located above the Georgia-based brewery Wild Leap. Meanwhile, the 292-room Hotel Phoenix is scheduled for completion later this year, and Cosm’s immersive sporting experience is planned for 2026. A 5,300-seat Live Nation venue was also announced earlier this year, with an anticipated opening in 2027.

Centennial Yards Co. is a partnership between an affiliate of CIM Group, and a group led by Tony Ressler.