CIM Group Closes $175M Loan for Office Tower in Tampa

Bank of America Plaza

Built in 1986 and renovated in 2018, Bank of America Plaza spans two city blocks, making it one of the largest office developments in the Southeast, according to CIM Group.

TAMPA, FLA. — CIM Group has closed a $175 million loan for Bank of America Plaza, a 42-story, Class A office tower in Tampa. A fund managed by CIM Group provided the funds to the borrowers, an affiliate of Miami-based Banyan Street Capital and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP.

The property includes a 795,944-square-foot office tower and an adjacent 1,260-space parking structure that is connected to the property by a covered, climate-controlled skybridge. Building amenities include a newly renovated lobby, fitness center, tenant business lounge and a conference facility. Bank of America Plaza is Energy Star-rated and meets LEED Gold standards.

Located at 101 E. Kennedy Blvd. at the corner of North Tampa Street and East Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa’s Central Business District, the property is situated 9.2 miles from Tampa International Airport.

