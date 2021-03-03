REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Completes 163-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights Area

The multifamily building at 111 Montgomery St. in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood totals 163 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has completed construction of 111 Montgomery, a 163-unit multifamily condominium building in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. The 12-story property is located adjacent to the 52-acre Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Prospect Park. Units feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with select units offering private balconies/patios. Amenities include a resident lounge, fitness center and a children’s play area.

