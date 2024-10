LOS ANGELES — CIM Group has completed construction of a three-story creative office building at 3000 Crenshaw Blvd. in Los Angeles. The 55,673-square-foot building offers flexible design options with 12.5-foot ceiling heights and large operable windows.

The property offers two levels of below-grade parking, a variety of outdoor spaces, including private balconies on all floors, glass garage doors opening to a private outdoor patio on the third floor and a communal landscaped rooftop deck.