CIM Group Funds $90M Loan for Refinancing of Downright Austin Hotel

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has funded a $90 million loan for the refinancing of the 367-room Downright Austin hotel, located at 701 E. 11th St. in the state capital’s downtown area. The 16-story hotel, which was recently renovated, is operated under the Renaissance by Marriott brand and offers amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, café, multiple onsite food-and-beverage options and approximately 30,000 square feet indoor/outdoor meeting and event space. Suites are also available as part of the accommodations package. The borrower is Brookfield Asset Management.

