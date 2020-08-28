CIM Group, LIVWRK Top Out 21-Story Front & York Mixed-Use Tower in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based developer CIM Group and Brooklyn-based LIVWRK have topped out Front & York, a 21-story mixed-use tower located at 85 Jay St. in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn. The property is situated on 3.1 acres and will consist of 408 for-sale condominium units, 320 rental apartments and 150,000 square feet of retail space. Residential amenities will include a pool, outdoor lounge areas, coworking space and a chef’s kitchen with a private dining room.