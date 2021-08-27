REBusinessOnline

CIM Group, Miami Worldcenter Associates Break Ground on 78,000 SF Jewel Box Retail Building

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Jewel Box

Slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022, the Jewel Box building will feature two levels of retail space.

MIAMI — CIM Group and Miami Worldcenter Associates have broken ground on the 78,000-square-foot “Jewel Box” building, one of the last retail components within the $4 billion Miami Worldcenter project.

Slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022, the Jewel Box building will feature two levels of retail space. The property will also include a rooftop overlooking the development’s World Square, a 20,000-square-foot public plaza and park. Located at 150 NE Eighth Street, the Jewel Box is situated directly west of the upcoming citizenM boutique hotel and north of apartment tower known as Bezel at Miami Worldcenter.

Miami Worldcenter is a 27-acre, master-planned mixed-use project in downtown Miami. More than 150,000 square feet of retail space at Miami Worldcenter has already been completed, with another 130,000 square feet currently under construction and nearing delivery.

