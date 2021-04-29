REBusinessOnline

CIM Group, Nordblom Sell Two Boston Office Towers Totaling 475,000 SF to Blackstone

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

BOSTON — A partnership between Los Angeles-based investment firm CIM Group and Massachusetts-based Nordblom has sold 1000 Washington St. and 321 Harrison Ave., two office towers in Boston’s South End neighborhood totaling 475,000 square feet. The partnership originally purchased the properties, in 2017 and repositioned them: 1000 Washington Street, an 11-story, 242,000-square-foot building was renovated to provide Class A office space; and 321 Harrison Avenue, a three-story parking garage, was expanded by eight floors to create an 11-story, 233,000-square-foot office building. Funds managed by Blackstone acquired the buildings, and life sciences company BioMed Realty will operate the properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews