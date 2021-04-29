CIM Group, Nordblom Sell Two Boston Office Towers Totaling 475,000 SF to Blackstone

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

BOSTON — A partnership between Los Angeles-based investment firm CIM Group and Massachusetts-based Nordblom has sold 1000 Washington St. and 321 Harrison Ave., two office towers in Boston’s South End neighborhood totaling 475,000 square feet. The partnership originally purchased the properties, in 2017 and repositioned them: 1000 Washington Street, an 11-story, 242,000-square-foot building was renovated to provide Class A office space; and 321 Harrison Avenue, a three-story parking garage, was expanded by eight floors to create an 11-story, 233,000-square-foot office building. Funds managed by Blackstone acquired the buildings, and life sciences company BioMed Realty will operate the properties.