REBusinessOnline

CIM Group, Open Realty Advisors Sell Retail Portfolio in Dallas for $85.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

DALLAS — A partnership between Los Angeles-based CIM Group and Open Realty Advisors has sold a portfolio of 15 single-story retail buildings totaling 124,000 square feet in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood of Dallas. The sale, which according to Culture Map Dallas fetched a price of $85.4 million, included a 4.3-acre parcel that can support up to 160,000 square feet of new development. The tenant roster encompasses retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Warby Parker, Bonobos, CorePower Yoga and Heyday Skincare, as well as an array of food and beverage users. Ryan Shore, Chris Gerard, Barry Brown, Erin Lazarus and Beth Copeland of JLL represented the partnership in the transaction. New York-based Acadia Realty Trust purchased the portfolio.

