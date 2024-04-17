Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyRetailWestern

CIM Group Opens 69-Unit The Jayne Apartment Building in Los Angeles’ West Adams Neighborhood

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — CIM Group has opened The Jayne, a six-story multifamily building at 2555 S. Mansfield Ave. in Los Angeles’ West Adams neighborhood. The Jayne offers 69 apartments, with six units designated as affordable, and 5,453 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The building features studio and one-bedroom floorplans with in-unit laundry and contemporary design elements. Community amenities include outdoor gathering spaces, including a second-floor deck with seating and a sixth-floor deck with barbecue grills, lounge chairs and high-top tables and chairs. Other amenities include a fitness center, bike racks, storage and Amazon lockers.

You may also like

CTC Residential to Develop 384-Unit Apartment Community in...

Larkspur Capital Underway on 219-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Daiso Signs 8,500 SF Retail Lease at Stone...

Condyne Capital Begins Work on 185,600 SF Industrial...

Mast Capital, AvalonBay Complete 254-Unit Avalon Merrick Park...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 276-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Atlanta United Announces $23M Headquarters Expansion in Marietta,...

Bedrock Tops Off Construction of Hudson’s Project Site...

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. Welcomes New Tenants to Shopping...