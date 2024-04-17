CIM Group Opens 69-Unit The Jayne Apartment Building in Los Angeles’ West Adams Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — CIM Group has opened The Jayne, a six-story multifamily building at 2555 S. Mansfield Ave. in Los Angeles’ West Adams neighborhood. The Jayne offers 69 apartments, with six units designated as affordable, and 5,453 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The building features studio and one-bedroom floorplans with in-unit laundry and contemporary design elements. Community amenities include outdoor gathering spaces, including a second-floor deck with seating and a sixth-floor deck with barbecue grills, lounge chairs and high-top tables and chairs. Other amenities include a fitness center, bike racks, storage and Amazon lockers.