Thursday, October 12, 2023
The Wilson in Santa Monica, Calif., features 47 apartments and 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Image courtesy of www.thewilsonsantamonica.com)
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

CIM Group Opens The Wilson Apartment Community in Santa Monica, California

by Amy Works

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — CIM Group has opened The Wilson, a multifamily property located at 2903 Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

The newly developed community features 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood-style flooring, in-unit washers/dryers and private balconies. Community amenities include a courtyard with lounge and dining seating, and a rooftop deck with outdoor fire pits and barbecues.

The Wilson also features 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

