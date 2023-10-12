CIM Group Opens The Wilson Apartment Community in Santa Monica, California

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — CIM Group has opened The Wilson, a multifamily property located at 2903 Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

The newly developed community features 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood-style flooring, in-unit washers/dryers and private balconies. Community amenities include a courtyard with lounge and dining seating, and a rooftop deck with outdoor fire pits and barbecues.

The Wilson also features 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.