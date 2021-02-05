CIM Group Provides $121.3M Bridge Loan for AMP&RSAND Office Complex in San Diego

AMP&RSAND in San Diego’s Mission Valley submarket features 342,742 square feet of creative office space.

SAN DIEGO — CIM Group has closed a $121.3 million bridge loan to refinance and provide future leasing capital to an affiliate of Westbrook Partners and The Casey Brown Co. The funds will be used toward AMP&RSAND, a 342,742-square-foot office complex in San Diego.

Situated on 13 acres in the Mission Valley submarket, AMP&RSAND comprises two Class A creative office buildings with average floor plates of 37,852 square feet, 14-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The property, which is the former San Diego Union Tribune headquarters, features an on-site café, fitness studio and 1,371 parking spaces. The recently renovated complex is currently leased to two full-floor tenants that use the space as regional and corporate headquarters.

Rob Rubano of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing for the borrower.