REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Provides $121.3M Bridge Loan for AMP&RSAND Office Complex in San Diego

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

AMPRSAND-SanDiego-CA

AMP&RSAND in San Diego’s Mission Valley submarket features 342,742 square feet of creative office space.

SAN DIEGO — CIM Group has closed a $121.3 million bridge loan to refinance and provide future leasing capital to an affiliate of Westbrook Partners and The Casey Brown Co. The funds will be used toward AMP&RSAND, a 342,742-square-foot office complex in San Diego.

Situated on 13 acres in the Mission Valley submarket, AMP&RSAND comprises two Class A creative office buildings with average floor plates of 37,852 square feet, 14-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The property, which is the former San Diego Union Tribune headquarters, features an on-site café, fitness studio and 1,371 parking spaces. The recently renovated complex is currently leased to two full-floor tenants that use the space as regional and corporate headquarters.

Rob Rubano of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing for the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  