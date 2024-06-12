CIM Group Provides $125M in Construction Financing for Applied Digital’s Computing Campus in North Dakota

ELLENDALE, N.D. — CIM Group has provided a $125 million loan with a potential increase up to $200 million to fund construction of Applied Digital’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) Campus in Ellendale, a city in southern North Dakota. The data center is designed to provide massive computing power and support HPC applications. Applied Digital is a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure for HPC applications. The company began construction on the first building at its HPC campus in October. Applied Digital has also executed a Letter of Intent with a U.S.-based hyperscaler for a 400-megawatt lease at the campus, which has more than 600 megawatts of future capacity.