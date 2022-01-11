CIM Group Provides $127M Refinancing for Hughes Landing Office Campus in The Woodlands, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

Hughes Landing in The Woodlands totals 649,406 square feet.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has provided a $127 million loan to The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) to refinance Hughes Landing, a 649,406-square-foot office campus in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Built in 2015, Hughes Landing consists of a 12- and 13-story building, both of which are located within the 79-acre Lake Woodlands mixed-use development. Amenities include a fitness center, multiple conference facilities and a cafeteria.