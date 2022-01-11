REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Provides $127M Refinancing for Hughes Landing Office Campus in The Woodlands, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

Hughes-Landing-The-Woodlands

Hughes Landing in The Woodlands totals 649,406 square feet.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has provided a $127 million loan to The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) to refinance Hughes Landing, a 649,406-square-foot office campus in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Built in 2015, Hughes Landing consists of a 12- and 13-story building, both of which are located within the 79-acre Lake Woodlands mixed-use development. Amenities include a fitness center, multiple conference facilities and a cafeteria.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  