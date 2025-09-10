CIM Group Provides $132.5M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Dallas

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based lending and investment firm CIM Group has provided a $132.5 million construction loan for an office-to-residential conversion project in Dallas. The project represents the second phase of Peridot, a development that converted 11 floors of office space within the 50-story Santander Tower in the downtown area into 291 apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. This next phase will add another 105 apartments. The borrower is a Pacific Elm Properties. Santander Tower also houses the 60-room Mint House luxury hotel on floors 49 and 50, which also represents an office conversion. A tentative completion date for the next phase of Peridot was not disclosed.