Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyOfficeTexas

CIM Group Provides $132.5M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based lending and investment firm CIM Group has provided a $132.5 million construction loan for an office-to-residential conversion project in Dallas. The project represents the second phase of Peridot, a development that converted 11 floors of office space within the 50-story Santander Tower in the downtown area into 291 apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. This next phase will add another 105 apartments. The borrower is a Pacific Elm Properties. Santander Tower also houses the 60-room Mint House luxury hotel on floors 49 and 50, which also represents an office conversion. A tentative completion date for the next phase of Peridot was not disclosed.

You may also like

Hillwood to Develop Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Triten Real Estate Completes 171,000 SF Distribution Center...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 29.5-Acre Commercial Development Site...

Century21 Mike Bowman Signs 18,000 SF Office Lease...

JLL Arranges $340M Refinancing of Two Jersey City...

Middle Tennessee State University, Annex Group Plan 554-Bed...

Vertical Real Estate Completes 67-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...

Massumi + Consoli Signs 57,988 SF Office Lease...