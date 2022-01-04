CIM Group Provides $148M Loan for Office Campus in McLean, Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Southeast, Virginia

MCLEAN, VA. — A fund managed by CIM Group has provided a $148 million loan to a joint venture between Westbrook Partners and American Real Estate Partners to refinance Highline at Greensboro, a Class A office campus in Tysons Corner.

Highline at Greensboro features two 10-story buildings comprising approximately 461,000 square feet of office space, ground floor retail and amenity space and a 1,333-stall underground parking garage. The property recently underwent a renovation including upgrades to the façade, lobbies and common areas, as well as the addition of tenant amenities such as a health club, tenant lounge, outdoor plaza and a 60-person conference center.

Located at 8401 and 8405 Greensboro Drive, Highline at Greensboro is situated close to the Metro Silver Line Spring Hill Station, Dulles Toll Road, Interstate 495 and Route 66, as well as downtown Washington, D.C., and Dulles International Airport. The property is also situated adjacent to The Boro, a 3.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development.