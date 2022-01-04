REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Provides $148M Loan for Office Campus in McLean, Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Southeast, Virginia

MCLEAN, VA. — A fund managed by CIM Group has provided a $148 million loan to a joint venture between Westbrook Partners and American Real Estate Partners to refinance Highline at Greensboro, a Class A office campus in Tysons Corner.

Highline at Greensboro features two 10-story buildings comprising approximately 461,000 square feet of office space, ground floor retail and amenity space and a 1,333-stall underground parking garage. The property recently underwent a renovation including upgrades to the façade, lobbies and common areas, as well as the addition of tenant amenities such as a health club, tenant lounge, outdoor plaza and a 60-person conference center.

Located at 8401 and 8405 Greensboro Drive, Highline at Greensboro is situated close to the Metro Silver Line Spring Hill Station, Dulles Toll Road, Interstate 495 and Route 66, as well as downtown Washington, D.C., and Dulles International Airport. The property is also situated adjacent to The Boro, a 3.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  