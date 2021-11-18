REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Provides $150M Refinancing for 1,039-Bed Student Housing Community Near San Jose State

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — CIM Group has provided a $150 million refinancing to AMCAL Equities and Star America for The Grad, a 1,039-bed student housing community located near San Jose State University.

The 19-story property offers fully furnished studio, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Shared amenities include 14,889 square feet of ground-floor retail space, study rooms, a computer lab, fitness center, swimming pool and bicycle storage.

Bryan Gortikov of Gortikov Capital arranged the financing.

