CIM Group Provides $154M Loan to Blackstone for Refinancing of MiamiCentral Office Towers

MIAMI — Los Angeles-based CIM Group, through its CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions business, has provided a $154 million loan for the refinancing of 2 and 3 MiamiCentral, two adjacent office towers in downtown Miami. Eastdil Secured arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Blackstone, which acquired the office towers in 2021.

Built in 2018, 2 and 3 MiamiCentral span 17 and 12 stories, respectively, and total approximately 339,000 square feet of commercial space, including a Publix grocery store. Amenities include wellness and fitness facilities, an outdoor roof deck, private work lounges and conferencing space, concierge services, valet parking and secure access to 1,357 structured parking spaces.

In addition to owning 2 and 3 MiamiCentral, Blackstone is also an office tenant. The towers anchor MiamiCentral, a mixed-use development adjacent to the MiamiCentral Station transit hub that includes more than 800 luxury residential units, an 18,000-square-foot food hall, a Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.