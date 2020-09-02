CIM Group Provides $190M Bridge Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Office Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

International Plaza I and II are located at 14201 and 14221 N. Dallas Parkway in Farmers Branch. The buildings total 780,000 square feet.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has provided a $190 million bridge loan for the refinancing of International Plaza, a 780,000-square-foot office campus located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The Class A property consists of a 13-story building and a 15-story building that were recently upgraded to offer new indoor and outdoor amenities. Rob Rubano, Greg Napper and Brian Share of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which was structured with a five-year term and a floating interest rate. The borrower, Taconic Capital Partners, acquired the asset in 2018.