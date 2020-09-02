REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Provides $190M Bridge Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Office Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

International Plaza I and II are located at 14201 and 14221 N. Dallas Parkway in Farmers Branch. The buildings total 780,000 square feet.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has provided a $190 million bridge loan for the refinancing of International Plaza, a 780,000-square-foot office campus located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The Class A property consists of a 13-story building and a 15-story building that were recently upgraded to offer new indoor and outdoor amenities. Rob Rubano, Greg Napper and Brian Share of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which was structured with a five-year term and a floating interest rate. The borrower, Taconic Capital Partners, acquired the asset in 2018.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  