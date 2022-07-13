CIM Group Provides $204M Construction Loan for 1.1 MSF Central Station Mixed-Use Development in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A CIM Group-managed fund has closed a $204 million construction loan to Medistar Corp., GMH Communities and a fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management to finance the development of Central Station, a mixed-use transportation hub in downtown Phoenix.

Located at 300 N. Central Ave. at Van Buren Street, Central Station will consist of 362 apartments, 435 student housing units with 655 beds, more than 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, and 427 subterranean parking spaces across two 22- and 23-story towers and a podium. The development is adjacent to an existing bus and light-rail transit center and is a public-private partnership with the City of Phoenix and the federal Transit Authority.

The development team broke ground on the project in April.