Pictured is Cypress Creek Distribution Center, one of four industrial buildings in the northwest Houston portfolio that was recently refinanced.
CIM Group Provides $57.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northwest Houston Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has provided a $57.5 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling approximately 533,000 square feet in northwest Houston. The borrower was a partnership between Phoenix-based Creation Equity and PGIM Real Estate. Completed in 2024, the portfolio comprises Houston Point 290, a three-building complex, and Cypress Creek Distribution Center, a single-building development. Three of the buildings have rear-load configurations, and other features include 32-foot clear heights, drive-in doors and a total parking allocation of 593 spaces.

