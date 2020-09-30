CIM Group Provides $72.9M Refinancing Loan for SunTrust Plaza in Downtown Orlando

SunTrust Plaza at Church Street Station is a new 28-story, 209,000-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — CIM Group has provided a $72.9 million construction take-out loan for SunTrust Plaza at Church Street Station. The new 28-story, 209,000-square-foot office building is located in downtown Orlando. The borrower, a partnership between Lincoln Property Co. and Mason Capital Partners, delivered the asset earlier this year. Truist Financial Corp., formerly SunTrust Bank, occupies 43 percent of the building through 2030. The asset was 84 percent leased at the time of financing.