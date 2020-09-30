REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Provides $72.9M Refinancing Loan for SunTrust Plaza in Downtown Orlando

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

SunTrust Plaza at Church Street Station is a new 28-story, 209,000-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — CIM Group has provided a $72.9 million construction take-out loan for SunTrust Plaza at Church Street Station. The new 28-story, 209,000-square-foot office building is located in downtown Orlando. The borrower, a partnership between Lincoln Property Co. and Mason Capital Partners, delivered the asset earlier this year. Truist Financial Corp., formerly SunTrust Bank, occupies 43 percent of the building through 2030. The asset was 84 percent leased at the time of financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  