CIM Group Provides $83M Bridge Loan for Apartment Complex in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — CIM Group has provided an $83 million bridge loan to TWG Development for The Whit Apartments in Indianapolis. Built in 2019, the 334-unit property includes 10,700 square feet of retail space and an adjacent 526-stall parking garage. The asset is approximately 80 percent leased. Amenities include a rooftop pool, sundeck, lounge and fitness center. The retail space is fully leased to 16-Bit Arcade Bar and MassageLux. CIM Group originates commercial real estate loans through its CIM Real Estate Credit Strategies business.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.