CIM Group Provides $83M Bridge Loan for Apartment Complex in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — CIM Group has provided an $83 million bridge loan to TWG Development for The Whit Apartments in Indianapolis. Built in 2019, the 334-unit property includes 10,700 square feet of retail space and an adjacent 526-stall parking garage. The asset is approximately 80 percent leased. Amenities include a rooftop pool, sundeck, lounge and fitness center. The retail space is fully leased to 16-Bit Arcade Bar and MassageLux. CIM Group originates commercial real estate loans through its CIM Real Estate Credit Strategies business.