CIM Group Provides $90.3M Acquisition Loan for Columbia Crossing Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — CIM Group has provided a $90.3 million loan to an affiliate of Carr Cos. and the Oliver Carr Co. for the acquisition of Columbia Crossing, a 247-unit apartment community in Arlington. The loan proceeds will also be used to complete interior and exterior renovations and upgrades.

Located at 1957 Columbia Pike on 6.3 acres, Columbia Crossing features six buildings and 324 parking stalls. Built in 1991, Columbia Crossing includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include a clubhouse with a game room, business center, billiard room, fitness center, swimming pool and an outdoor grilling area.

Columbia Crossing has direct access to National Landing, Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, and major transportation arteries including Interstate 395, Glebe Road and Washington Boulevard, which offers connectivity to Virginia’s Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor, Tyson’s Corner, Reston-Herndon and Alexandria, as well as Washington, D.C. The property is situated near the Pentagon, Amazon HQ2 and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.