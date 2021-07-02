REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Purchases 710-Unit The Lex at Lowry Multifamily Community in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Lex-Lowry-Denver-CO

Located in Denver, The Lex at Lowry features 710 apartments, multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, a yoga and spin studio, fitness center and business and conference facilitates.

DENVER — CIM Group has purchased The Lex at Lowry, an apartment property located on 26 acres at 240 S. Moncao Parkway in Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Originally built in 1972, The Lex at Lowry consists of 24 buildings offering a total of 710 units in a mix of townhome and mid-rise buildings in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include 1,204 parking stalls, multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, a yoga and spin studio, racquetball court, indoor basketball court, fitness center and business and conference facilities. The property also features a playground, dog park and ample outdoor seating areas with fire pits.

This acquisition brings CIM Group’s Denver-area residential portfolio to more than 1,300 units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews