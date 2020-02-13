REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Purchases Office Building Near Baltimore for $39.1M

The five-story building is situated at 40 Wight Ave. in Cockeysville, Md., 18 miles north of downtown Baltimore.

COCKEYSVILLE, MD. — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has purchased a 132,207-square-foot office building in Cockeysville for $39.1 million. The five-story building is situated at 40 Wight Ave., 18 miles north of downtown Baltimore. Engineering firm JMT occupies the building. The office building was built in 2017 and is LEED Gold-certified. Cris Abramson, Nicholas Signor and Ben McCarty of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

