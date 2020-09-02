REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Purchases Southern Towers Multifamily Campus in Northern Virginia for $506M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

The 41-acre Southern Towers portfolio comprises Monticello, The Graham, Ashlawn, The Sherwood and The Stratford, each standing 16 stories at 4901-5055 Seminary Road, eight miles southwest of downtown Washington, D.C.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — CIM Group has purchased Southern Towers, a 2,346-unit multifamily campus in Alexandria, for $506 million. The acquisition comprises Monticello, The Graham, Ashlawn, The Sherwood and The Stratford, each standing 16 stories. The combined properties span 41 acres at 4901-5055 Seminary Road, eight miles southwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Each community offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The combined campus features two pools, tennis courts, a playground, fitness center, community room and a business center. Snell Properties and Caruthers Properties sold the portfolio, which was built between 1961 and 1965 and renovated in 2015.

