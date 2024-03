FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based development and investment firm CIM Group has sold a 139,502-square-foot cold storage facility in Fort Worth. The site, which CIM Group acquired in 2020, spans 14.4 acres near the junction of Interstates 20 and 35. According to LoopNet Inc., the newly constructed facility features 36-foot clear heights, 34 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 44 trailers (expandable to 101). The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.