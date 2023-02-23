CIM Group Sells 184,128 SF Hartland Plaza Office Building in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm CIM Group has sold Hartland Plaza, a 184,128-square-foot office building in downtown Austin. The building was constructed in 1984 on a 3.4-acre site that includes a four-story parking garage. CIM Group also implemented a capital improvement program at Hartland Plaza between 2017 and 2019. Amenities include a fitness center, lounge, conference facilities, salon and an onsite restaurant. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.