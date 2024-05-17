CIM Group Sells 276-Unit Argonne Apartments in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The CIM Group has sold The Argonne, a 276-unit apartment community located at 1629 Columbia Road NW in Washington, D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. The eight-story brick property was originally built in 1923.

Under CIM Group’s management, The Argonne has undergone upgrades to the building’s lobby, common areas, corridors and façade. Today, the property features floor plans ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, as well as a swimming pool, fitness center, conference center, yoga room and a dog park.