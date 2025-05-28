Wednesday, May 28, 2025
The new owner of Turtle Creek Village in Dallas plans to enhance the property's pedestrian experience by activating the ground level with a refreshed merchandising plan and streetscaping to create a more dynamic and walker-friendly destination.
CIM Group Sells 320,000 SF Turtle Creek Village Mixed-Use Development in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based development firm CIM Group has sold Turtle Creek Village, a 320,000-square-foot mixed-use property located in Uptown Dallas. The property includes the 18-story, 230,000-square-foot Offices at Turtle Creek Village and the three-building, 95,000-square-foot Shops at Turtle Creek Village. CIM Group acquired the property in 2017 and completed a renovation of both the office and retail components, which included upgrades to the office lobby and amenities, as well as newly constructed spec suites. Tenants at the Shops at Turtle Creek Village include anchor and grocer Tom Thumb, Inwood National Bank, LensCrafters and World Market. The buyer was DLV TC Village LP, an entity controlled by De La Vega Capital.

