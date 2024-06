HOUSTON — Cima Cash Handling America Inc., which provides computer hardware to count and track money, has signed a 3,400-square-foot lease at an industrial flex facility located at 15720 Park Row Drive in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building spans 28,800 square feet and was originally constructed in 1998. Jason Gibbons of the Finial Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.