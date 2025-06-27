Friday, June 27, 2025
Cincinnati Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Deal for $470M Stadium Renovation, Lease Extension

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — The NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County have agreed to principal terms for a new lease that keeps the team in Cincinnati playing home games at Paycor Stadium through June 2036. There are 10 additional option years that could extend the lease through June 2046. The agreement also supports a modernization of the 25-year-old stadium. The Bengals will invest $120 million in the $470 million renovation project, covering 75 percent of new improvements to the stadium. The team and the county will continue to collaborate to secure funding from the state to further support the renovation efforts.

Paycor Stadium opened in 2000 when the Bengals and Hamilton County came together with the goal of transforming Cincinnati’s riverfront into a sports and entertainment district. The Banks generates more than $2.5 billion in annual economic impact, with the Bengals driving over $1 billion in annual economic impact. Under a new deal, the Bengals and the county are poised to continue transforming the riverfront.

