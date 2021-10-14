Cinemark Opens 14-Screen Movie Theater at Cottonwood Creek Market in Waco

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Cinemark has opened a 14-screen movie theater at Cottonwood Creek Market, a 285,000-square-foot shopping center in Waco that is owned by Houston-based NewQuest Properties. Other anchors at the shopping, dining and entertainment destination, which is located within the 143-acre Cottonwood Creek mixed-use development, include Main Event and Topgolf.