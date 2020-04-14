Cinemark Theatres to Sell $250M in Senior Debt

Pictured here is one of Cinemark's new theaters in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The Plano-based entertainment company has announced the sale of $250 million in debt to improve its liquidity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

PLANO, TEXAS — Cinemark Theatres (NYSE: CNK), an operating subsidiary of Cinemark USA Inc., has announced the sale of $250 million in senior debt notes in a private offering, the Plano-based entertainment company said in a statement on Monday. The offering on senior secured notes that are due in 2025 is expected to close on April 20, subject to customary closing conditions. Cinemark said it plans to use proceeds from the sale for “general corporate purposes” that will increase liquidity. Multiple news outlets, including The Dallas Morning News and the Phoenix Business Journal, also report that Cinemark is laying off 17,500 hourly employees and furloughing about half its corporate staff. As of September 2019, Cinemark operated 344 theaters totaling 4,630 screens in 41 U.S. states. Movie theaters were among the first categories of retailers to close their doors in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.