Cinnaire Closes $307M LIHTC Equity Fund for 2,259 Affordable Housing Units Across 10 States

LANSING, MICH. — Lansing-based Cinnaire has closed a $307 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity fund, Fund for Housing LP 45, which will finance the creation and preservation of 2,259 affordable housing units across 27 properties in 10 states. Fund 45 will support multifamily development in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Specific projects include 3rd Avenue Flats in Dilworth, Minn., and The Argus Apartments in Verona, Wis. A new-construction development, 3rd Avenue Flats will bring 44 affordable housing units, five of which will be reserved for people with disabilities and four of which will be designated for households experiencing high-priority homelessness. The developer, Commonwealth Holdings IV, will partner with Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership to provide access to the state’s community coordinated entry system CARES, which provides access to all homeless housing programs as well as emergency resources to prevent households from falling into homelessness.

The Argus Apartments is also a new development that will provide 60 affordable housing units, including nine reserved for individuals with developmental, physical or mental disabilities. Social services provider Lutheran Social Services will provide onsite services to the nine Permanent Supportive Housing units. The project developers are Northpointe Development II Corp., Selassie Development and Cordon Development.