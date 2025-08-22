Cinnaire Provides $38M to Preserve Affordable Housing at Countryside Townhouses Near Grand Rapids

KENTWOOD, MICH. — Cinnaire has provided a $12 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity investment as well as a $23.5 million loan with its partners CPC Mortgage Co. to support the preservation and rehabilitation of Countryside Townhomes, a 146-unit affordable housing community in Kentwood near Grand Rapids. The financing package also included a nearly $3 million equity bridge loan.

Countryside Townhomes was originally built in 1971 as a Section 8 property. Today, all of the units are restricted to families earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income, and all but five units are covered by a long-term Housing Assistance Payments contract. The property consists of 24 buildings with 18 one-bedroom, 78 two-bedroom and 50 three-bedroom, two-story townhomes — each with a full basement — serving residents of all ages. The community was in significant need of rehabilitation after more than 50 years in service, according to Cinnaire. Vitus, a developer and owner of affordable housing, was the borrower.