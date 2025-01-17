Cintas Corp. Signs 32,880 SF Industrial Lease in Buda, Texas

BUDA, TEXAS — Cintas Corp. has signed a 32,880-square-foot industrial lease in Buda, a southern suburb of Austin. The Ohio-based provider of uniforms and cleaning supplies is taking space at Building 6 of Buda Midway, a development whose second phase comprises four buildings totaling 382,000 square feet. Phase II buildings feature 30- to 32-foot clear heights and speculative office space. Leigh Ellis, Blake Patterson and Omar Nasser of AQUILA Commercial represented the landlord, United Properties, in the lease negotiations.