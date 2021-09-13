CIP Brokers Sale of 25-Room Ranch Motel in Oakland, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Oregon, Western

Located north of Oakland, Ore., Ranch Motel features 25 guest rooms.

OAKLAND, ORE. — Crystal Investment Property (CIP) has arranged the sale of Ranch Motel, a motel in Oakland, a tiny city approximately midway between Eugene and Medford. Joseph Kennedy of CIP represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The acquisition price was not released.

The exterior corridor motel is located north of Oakland and features 25 A-frame-style rooms and limited service. The property’s updated lobby and cabins feature a mid-century peaked metal roof.