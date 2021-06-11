CIP Miami Springs, LV Lending Break Ground on 120,225 SF Mixed-Use Project in Metro Miami

Miami Springs Town Center will feature a 50,725-square-foot, three-story residential building with 51 apartments, 23,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and a parking garage with 124 spaces.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. — CIP Miami Springs and LV Lending have broken ground on Miami Springs Town Center, a 120,225-square-foot mixed-use project located at 1 Curtiss Parkway in Miami Springs, about 10 miles outside of downtown Miami. The project is scheduled to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

Designed by Cabrera Ramos Architects, Miami Springs Town Center will feature a 50,725-square-foot, three-story residential building with 51 apartments, 23,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and a parking garage with 124 spaces. Additional on-street parking will be available.

Situated on 1.1 acres, Miami Springs Town Center will house two- and three-bedroom units spanning 975 to 1,075 square feet. Rents will start in the $1,850s.

Benito Carmona at US Century Bank originated a $14.6 million construction loan for the project. Orlando-based Crossman & Co. is the retail leasing broker for the project.

Miami-based LV Lending is a private lender focused on investment purpose loans for acquiring and developing residential, commercial and land projects.