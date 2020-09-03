CIP Real Estate Acquires Industrial Property in South Charlotte for $28M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CIP Real Estate has acquired Whitehall Tech Center in Charlotte for $28 million. The property comprises two buildings totaling 205,000 square feet. The acquisition also includes a 7.5-acre parcel for the development of up to 75,000 square feet of warehouse space. At the time of sale, one of the two buildings was fully leased to an undisclosed tenant while the other building was nearly vacant. CIP plans to implement a $3.2 million renovation of the nearly vacant building from a call center to a multi-tenant industrial space. Further details and the timeline of the renovation were not disclosed. Whitehall Tech Center is located within the Whitehall master-planned community, nine miles south of downtown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. CIP acquired the property from a joint venture between CrossHarbor Capital Partners and a separate CIP Real Estate entity.