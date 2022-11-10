CIP Real Estate Acquires Two Industrial Parks in East Tampa for $74.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

The Tampa properties include Center Point Business Park and Hampton Oaks Business Park (pictured).

TAMPA, FLA. — CIP Real Estate has purchased two industrial parks in east Tampa for a combined $74.3 million. The properties, Center Point Business Park and Hampton Oaks Business Park, are situated three miles apart via U.S. Route 301. The developments span 405,772 square feet of small and mid-bay industrial space and feature 37 dock-high doors, 58 grade-level doors and 22 ramp loading entrances. CIP expects to invest $6.3 million in upgrades to the facilities over the next three years. Rick Brugge of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Albany Road Estate Partners, in the transaction. Jason Hochman and Ron Granite of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing through BankUnited on behalf of CIP.