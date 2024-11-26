CIP Real Estate Sells 138,697 SF Inland Empire’s Summit Business Center in California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — CIP Real Estate has completed the sale of Summit Business Center, a business park in Riverside, to Dunbar Real Estate Investment Management for $19.2 million. Jeffrey Cole, Nico Napolitano, Kristen Schottmiller, Francisco Vazquez and Christian Giles of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 2002-2038 Iowa Ave., the five-building, single-story complex offers 138,697 square feet of multi-tenant space. The asset offers approximately 85 percent office space and 11 ground-level roll-up doors. Situated on 9.3 acres, the asset was originally built in 1989 but has undergone numerous renovations, with the most recent being in 2018.