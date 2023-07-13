Thursday, July 13, 2023
Walgreens will occupy an 89,500-square-foot industrial facility located at 1700 Corporate Drive in Norcross, Ga., that CIP plans to deliver in October.
CIP Real Estate Signs Hyundai, Walgreens to Industrial Leases in Norcross, Georgia

by John Nelson

NORCROSS, GA. — CIP Real Estate has signed Hyundai and Walgreens to leases at Gwinnett Commons, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross. A division of Hyundai preleased a newly delivered, 88,500-square-foot distribution facility at 1760 Corporate Drive. The property features 28-foot clear heights and dock- and grade-level loading with oversize doors. Walgreens preleased an 89,500-square-foot facility at 1700 Corporate Drive that CIP plans to deliver in October. The automated warehouse will feature above-standard office finishes and 32-foot clear heights.

CIP built both facilities on a speculative basis before preleasing to Hyundai and Walgreens. The properties represent $25 million in total construction costs. The design-build team includes general contractor Ordner Construction and architect Randall Paulson Architects. Pinnacle Bank provided construction financing.

