CIP Real Estate Signs Hyundai, Walgreens to Industrial Leases in Norcross, Georgia

NORCROSS, GA. — CIP Real Estate has signed Hyundai and Walgreens to leases at Gwinnett Commons, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross. A division of Hyundai preleased a newly delivered, 88,500-square-foot distribution facility at 1760 Corporate Drive. The property features 28-foot clear heights and dock- and grade-level loading with oversize doors. Walgreens preleased an 89,500-square-foot facility at 1700 Corporate Drive that CIP plans to deliver in October. The automated warehouse will feature above-standard office finishes and 32-foot clear heights.

CIP built both facilities on a speculative basis before preleasing to Hyundai and Walgreens. The properties represent $25 million in total construction costs. The design-build team includes general contractor Ordner Construction and architect Randall Paulson Architects. Pinnacle Bank provided construction financing.