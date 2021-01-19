Circle Capital Partners Purchases Apartment Community in South Dakota for $22M

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Circle Capital Partners, in partnership with Tzadik Management and Elevate Investment Group, has purchased LaCrosse Estates in Rapid City for $22 million. The 265-unit apartment community is located at 761 E. Anamosa St. Circle plans to undertake some minor renovations at the property, which was built in 1985 and is 97 percent occupied. Monthly rents range from $684 to $949. Amenities include a clubhouse, indoor pool, sauna and sport court. The seller was undisclosed.