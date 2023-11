SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Circle Clothing has signed a 37,000-square-foot industrial lease in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The textile manufacturer is taking space at Sugar Land Corporate Center, an 88,200-square-foot building that is situated within a larger master-planned development. Jim Pratt of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jarret Venghaus and Jordan Raney of JLL represented the landlord, Prologis.