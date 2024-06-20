Thursday, June 20, 2024
1-Park-Row-Manhattan
The new capital will enable Circle F Capital to expedite 1 Park Row’s completion timeline in the wake of previous supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic.
Circle F Capital Receives $50M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Circle F Capital has received a $50 million construction loan for 1 Park Row, a multifamily project located at the nexus of Manhattan’s Tribeca and Financial District neighborhoods. The sponsor will use the proceeds to complete the project, which consists of 62 residential units and 8,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space within a 24-story building. Residences will have an average size of 1,028 square feet. Miami-based balance sheet lender 3650 REIT provided the financing. 

