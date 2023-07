ROCKLIN, CALIF. — Circle K has signed a 3,700-square-foot lease at University Square, a 10-acre, mixed-use development currently underway in the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin.

Upon completion, the convenience store and gas station will be situated on a site featuring more than 20,000 square feet of retail space and 5,000 square feet of space for quick-service restaurants.

LRE & Cos. is the developer and landlord. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2025.