Friday, June 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Circularix Signs 67,250 SF Industrial Lease at Airport Logistics Park in Ocala, Florida

by Hayden Spiess

OCALA, FLA. — Circularix has signed a 67,250-square-foot lease at Airport Logistics Park, an industrial development currently underway at 2675 Southwest 60th Avenue in Ocala. Phase I of the project, which totals 725,400 square feet across three buildings, is now fully preleased.

The tenant is scheduled to occupy the space beginning in the first quarter of 2024. Rian Smith, Kris Courier and Josh Tarkow of CBRE represented the landlord, Leon Ocala Holdings IV, in the lease negotiations.

The second phase of the project, which is located adjacent to Ocala International Airport, could add up to 400,000 square feet to the property. 

You may also like

CBRE Brokers Sale of One Independence Park Office...

Orange Pineapple Acquires Development Site in Sarasota, Florida...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 56,900 SF...

NEXGEN Purchases Life Sciences Facility in Newbury Park,...

FTK Completes $19M Rehabilitation of Fairway Village Apartments...

Beauty Empire Signs 14,471 SF Retail Lease at...

US Economy Added 339,000 Jobs in May, Exceeding...

Focus Completes Construction of 8o8 Luxury Apartment Tower...

Wingspan Development, Tucker Development to Redevelop Office Building...