Circularix Signs 67,250 SF Industrial Lease at Airport Logistics Park in Ocala, Florida

OCALA, FLA. — Circularix has signed a 67,250-square-foot lease at Airport Logistics Park, an industrial development currently underway at 2675 Southwest 60th Avenue in Ocala. Phase I of the project, which totals 725,400 square feet across three buildings, is now fully preleased.

The tenant is scheduled to occupy the space beginning in the first quarter of 2024. Rian Smith, Kris Courier and Josh Tarkow of CBRE represented the landlord, Leon Ocala Holdings IV, in the lease negotiations.

The second phase of the project, which is located adjacent to Ocala International Airport, could add up to 400,000 square feet to the property.