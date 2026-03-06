Friday, March 6, 2026
Roscoe Woodley North LA Industrial Campus in Van Nuys, Calif., features two buildings offering a total of 307,883 square feet of fully leased industrial space.
CIRE Equity Acquires 307,883 SF Roscoe Woodley North LA Industrial Campus in Van Nuys, California

by Amy Works

VAN NUYS, CALIF. — CIRE Equity has purchased Roscoe Woodley North LA Industrial Campus, a fully leased industrial property in Van Nuys. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located at 8201-8221 Woodley Ave. and 16200 Roscoe Blvd., the campus offers 307,883 square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings and a 7.4-acre M2-zoned yard on 19 acres. The property features 16 dock-high doors, six ground-level doors and a clear height of 28 feet in the main warehouse, as well as abundant parking, modern power infrastructure and flexible industrial configurations. Michael Longo, Eric Cox and Bennett Robinson of CBRE represented the confidential seller in the transaction.

